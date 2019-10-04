Pasha Brands Announces Acquisition of Premium Extracts Brand Beard Brothers Collective

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (CSE: CRFT.CN) (OTC: CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD), Canada's largest craft cannabis brands organization, has announced the acquisition of the Beard Brothers Collective brand. Beard Brothers was previously used by an established provider of craft cannabis concentrates, extracts, tinctures, oils, flower, topicals, edibles, rosin, distillate, and isolates, based in Victoria, BC.

Founded in 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Bradley and Elissa Macauley, the Beard Brothers brand was previously associated with a non-profit, medicinal cannabis provider. Having worked closely with physicians and experts in cannabis therapy for years, the Macauley's were dedicated to providing consumers access to quality products that met their needs. The Macauley's award-winning concentrates and advanced extraction technologies have been lauded by manufacturers and consumers alike. Pasha hopes to make products available under the Beard Brothers through legal retailers across Canada after October 17, 2019.

"The Beard Brothers brand feels right at home with Pasha, helping to shape the new cannabis movement," said cofounder Bradley Macauley, reacting to the news. "Elissa and I truly feel blessed to be able to share our love for this sacred plant with our communities and the world, and we're grateful our products will reach more people thanks to Pasha."

Pasha has acquired all of Beard Brothers Collectives' trademarks, names, and intellectual property and will launch the brand in the Canadian regulated market in the coming months. Already, Beard Brothers Collective products have been included in several product offering packages presented to provincial wholesalers, including Ontario and British Columbia.

"Adding an established brand like Beard Brothers to our family of craft cultivators and purveyors shows that Pasha is setting the bar for craft products in all areas, including extracts and concentrates," said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. "Bradley and Elissa have truly captured the essence of craft, both with their premium products and their patient-first model. We're committed to upholding that dedication as we prepare to provide Canadian cannabis consumers with access to these fantastic products."

Pasha is also pleased to announce the appointment of senior Vice-President of Southern Glazier's Wine and Spirits Doug Wieland to it's Board of Directors. As a new member of the Board, Doug will join fellow directors Patrick Brauckmann, Rosy Mondin, Scott Walters, and Hugo Alves. Wieland has spent over a decade working in beverage alcohol distribution in Canada, the majority of that time at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's largest distributor of beverage alcohol. Earlier this year, he oversaw the launch of a wine division focused on growing the company's business across the Canadian market.

In July, Pasha signed an agreement with Great North, a company established by the owners of Southern Glazer's and Canada's first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis, to distribute Pasha's craft cannabis products throughout Canada. The agreement will give Pasha access to Great North's nationwide sales and distribution network, which includes experienced sales and marketing teams, established relationships with all government cannabis distribution boards, as well as coverage with Canada's numerous private retailers.

"Having spent the past year meeting the Pasha team and craft producers in BC Craft's supply chain, we believe that the next big move in Canada's cannabis sector will be craft products," Wieland said at the time. "I am thrilled to be joining Pasha's Board just as Canada's legal cannabis market prepares to usher in a new wave of consumer products."

"Doug's skillset lends itself perfectly to our operational plan at Pasha," said Executive Director Patrick Brauckmann in reaction to the news. "His experience at the head of one of the world's largest beverage alcohol distributors is an incredible asset to us, and I'm very much looking forward to working alongside him as we look to make Pasha the world's most recognized craft cannabis brand."

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com.

