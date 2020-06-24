Pashion Footwear Celebrates First Launch Anniversary with Convertible Heels

This first year has proven to be one for the books - gaining over 3,000 happy customers, 15% of which have already come back for second or third pairs. In 2020 alone, Pashion's monthly revenue has grown by 346%, with a 50% month over month average growth rate throughout Q1 and Q2. Not only has Pashion shown incredible strides (pun very much intended) in growth metrics, but the company has released three collections during this first year and is planning to launch two more collections this summer (2020). The first new release includes a new heel shape in two heights - 3" and 4" block heels. The second release will include a closed-toe classic pump style in a breathable knit material. Pashion is celebrating this one-year milestone with a 25% off site-wide sale as a thank you to the loyal customers who have made this possible. Discount code: ANNIVERSARY25 (valid June 24 through June 30).

Click here for more photos, videos, and our FAQs

Business Brief:

Pashion was founded in 2016 by then 20 year old Haley Pavone while a junior in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The design and engineering of the shoes was a three year long intensive process that came to fruition when Pashion launched its e-commerce website live for sales in June of 2019. Pashion had an incredibly successful first holiday season, even being featured on The Ellen Show as a gift of the season. The business has raised over $2.4m in investment with a Series A raise planned for late 2020 - early 2021. Pashion is patent-pending in 30 countries.

The entire Pashion team - which consists of 3 full time employees and about 15 contractors - is pumped to continuously release new styles, colors, materials, as well as new heel shapes and heights throughout 2020. Stay tuned!

SOURCE Pashion Footwear

Related Links

https://pashionfootwear.com/

