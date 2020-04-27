PASLA, RMA and EquiLend Release Asia Pacific Securities Lending Markets User Guide

HONG KONG, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan Asia Securities Lending Association (PASLA), the Risk Management Association (RMA) and EquiLend, the global technology company for the securities finance, collateral and swaps industries, have joined forces with domestic and international market participants to produce the first annual Asia Pacific Securities Lending Markets User Guide.

The complimentary user guide provides a detailed overview of the securities lending markets in Australia, China, the China/Hong Kong Stock Connect, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The user guide covers the current and future state of the Asia Pacific securities lending markets, regional innovations, illustrative market data and much more. The guide serves as a comprehensive resource for agent lenders, broker-dealers, CSDs, CCPs, exchanges, beneficial owners, hedge funds, lawyers, regulators and consultants with an interest in the Asia Pacific securities lending markets.

Stuart Jones, PASLA Chair, says, "At PASLA, and working with the RMA and EquiLend, we decided to create a fully comprehensive Asia Pacific Securities Lending Markets Users Guide. With such a fractured regulatory landscape and so many different considerations on accessing and trading these markets, we wanted to collate all that information into a single user's guide. We want this to be as useful to current market participants as it is to new entrants to the region and will make sure we keep this resource relevant."

Fran Garritt, Director, Securities Lending and Global Markets Risk, RMA, says: "The Asia Pacific securities lending markets can be a challenge to navigate due to vastly different regulatory regimes and infrastructures between markets. Our User Guide covers 14 key markets across the region in detail and will help all interested market participants better understand the nuances of this key region in the global securities lending market."

Brian Lamb, CEO of EquiLend, says: "EquiLend has a long-standing commitment to the securities lending markets in Asia Pacific, and we support many domestic and regional clients from our offices in Tokyo and Hong Kong. As highlighted in the 2020 edition of the Asia Pacific Securities Lending Markets User Guide, the region is in the midst of unprecedented expansion, and we are thrilled to be a part of that innovation and growth."

To download the Asia Pacific Securities Lending Markets User Guide, please visit: https://www.equilend.com/asia-pacific-securities-lending-market-user-guide-2020/

About PASLA

PASLA is an association of over 60 institutions that are active in the business of securities borrowing and lending (SBL) in Asian markets. PASLA's aims, amongst others, are to liaise with regional market participants to promote and develop appropriate regulatory frameworks for the industry, to represent the common interests of institutions engaged in SBL and to assist in efficient and competitive market developments.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering trading, post-trade, market data, regulatory and clearing services for the securities finance, collateral and swaps industries. EquiLend has offices in New York, Boston, Toronto, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo. www.equilend.com

For more information, please contact:

PASLA:

Gabi Solway

Administrator, PASLA

[email protected]

RMA:

Frank Devlin

+1 (215) 446-4137

[email protected]

EquiLend:

Christopher Gohlke

Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, EquiLend

+1 (212) 901-2217

[email protected]

SOURCE EquiLend

