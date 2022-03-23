PASQUALLY'S PIZZA & WINGS DOUBLES DOWN ON FLAVOR WITH DRIZZLE DUOS TO CELEBRATE SECOND BIRTHDAY

The new Flavor Up menu features Pasqually's handmade, signature14-inch pizzas in three new flavors:

Buffalo & Ranch: Pasqually's signature Homestyle BBQ Chicken pizza, finished off with a Drizzle Duo of Buffalo and Ranch sauces

Pasqually's signature pizza, finished off with a Drizzle Duo of Buffalo and Ranch sauces BBQ & Honey Hot: Pasqually's signature All- Meat recipe featuring pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon, finished with a Drizzle Duo of BBQ and Honey Hot sauces

Pasqually's signature recipe featuring pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon, finished with a Drizzle Duo of BBQ and Honey Hot sauces BBQ & Buffalo Veggie: Pasqually's signature All-Veggie pie made with black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers and tomatoes, finished with a Drizzle Duo of BBQ and Buffalo sauces.

Guests can also Flavor Up boneless or traditional wings tossed in a choice of three new sauce blends:

Hawaiian BBQ: a blend of pineapple tidbits and BBQ sauce

a blend of pineapple tidbits and BBQ sauce Buttered Citrus Sweet Chili: a blend of garlic butter, lemon pepper and sweet Thai chili sauce.

a blend of garlic butter, lemon pepper and sweet Thai chili sauce. Sweet Hot: a blend of garlic butter, chili lime rub and Louisiana Honey Hot sauce.

The Flavor Up menu is designed to dial up the flavor on any favorite pizza or wings order. Guests can mix and match any of the toppings and sauces with the Create Your Own Flavor-Up Pizza option to take the flavor up a notch.

"We are providing our guests with more flavors and more ways to personalize their eating experience," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "Our new menu allows guests to add unexpected flavor combinations to pizza and wings, dialing up the level of enjoyment and the great food that Pasqually's has delivered over the last two years.

To celebrate the milestone, the brand is offering guests the chance to get one free pizza when they purchase two now through April 5 with the code B2G1Pizza on Pasquallyspizza.com.

Pasqually's new enhanced website and E-club will also debut on March 23 to keep guests up to date on all Pasqually's news and offers. Members will receive $5 off their next order and a special birthday offer upon sign up.

To keep the birthday celebration going, on April 15, the virtual kitchen brand will launch its first social media contest across Facebook and Instagram prompting followers to share their love for Pasqually's with a photo or video submission for a chance to win one of 10 $50 credits to be used on their next Pasqually's order. The contest will run through June 3, and winners will be announced on June 7.

About Pasqually's Pizza & Wings™

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings™ is part of the family of brands under CEC Entertainment LLC. Created in 2020 to appeal to a more grown-up taste, its Pizza and Wings menu offers bold flavors, fresh ingredients and specialty options for a variety of tastes. There are more than 400 ghost locations nationwide. Pasqually's Pizza and Wings is available only through delivery and can be ordered directly from pasquallyspizza.com or through third-party delivery sites like DoorDash®, GrubHub® and UberEats®.

