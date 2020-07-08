Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Launches New Menu with Bold Taste and Bolder Flavor: "We Know You'll Love It"

DALLAS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand leveraging the operational infrastructure of Chuck E. Cheese kitchens across the nation, introduces its new menu featuring fresh, bold recipes crafted to take you on a flavor adventure with handcrafted pizzas and craveable, twice baked wings.

While some may refer to it as a "ghost kitchen," Pasqually's Pizza & Wings has no intention of disappearing anytime soon.

"Pasqually's Pizza & Wings is not a stunt or a short-term business venture for CEC Entertainment," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "The extension was created with a purpose – to offer our guests another at-home option for delicious food. We're proud of the product and the positive reviews we've heard from guests. Pasqually's shows a promising future and CEC Entertainment has more in store for the brand."

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings first launched exclusively with GrubHub in late March and recently added Uber Eats to the delivery lineup in June. After seeing some early success through third party delivery, CEC Entertainment is launching Pasqually's with DoorDash beginning today.

The new menu includes savory and sweet items like:

Giant Cheesy Bread

Garlic butter, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses baked onto a house-made dough and cut into sticks perfect for dipping. Served with marinara and ranch.

Twice Baked Wings

Seven wing flavors including four new flavors joining the existing lineup of Plain, Homestyle BBQ and Spicy Buffalo Sauce:

New Bold Bone-In Flavors: Spicy Korean BBQ, Honey Hot, and new Dry Rubs (Lemon Pepper and Chili Lime)





Boneless Offerings: Spicy Korean BBQ, Honey Hot

Iced Brownie

An indulgent chocolate brownie covered with a decadent frosting.

CEC Entertainment operates brands known for delicious pizza and family-friendly entertainment. As an extension of the CEC brand, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a premium pizza made with fresh ingredients, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but the difference is in the details. Pasqually's pizza is made to appeal to an audience with more mature taste preferences, with a handcrafted crust brushed in garlic butter, covered in extra sauce, the perfect blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, your choice of toppings and then topped off with Italian seasonings.

"Chuck E. Cheese has delivered great tasting pizza to young families for decades. While it is and will always be the place where a kid can be a kid, Pasqually's is an option for those who aren't looking for family entertainment but who want bold flavor for a grown-up taste, from a trusted brand they grew up loving, delivered to them at home. We know you'll love it," said Landry.

No better time than now to try the new menu items from the recently launched brand. From July 9 to July 12, Pasqually's is offering free delivery through the DoorDash app on any order.

Stay tuned for more announcements on how CEC Entertainment is continuing to expand and offer at-home entertainment options for guests by visiting www.chuckecheese.com. To learn more about Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and to view a menu visit www.pasquallyspizza.com.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

