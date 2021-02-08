Pass Christian Public Schools and TeleTeachers Collaborate on Exciting Online Program for Students with Visual Impairments

Pass Christian Public Schools and TeleTeachers announce partnership for a Vision Pilot Program within special education. Tweet this

TeleTeachers Founder and CEO, Emily Smith, is happy to have the opportunity to help Pass Christian Public Schools meet their goals of removing communication barriers for the parents and enabling more student independence.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Pass Christian Public Schools to ensure equitable vision services remain in place, whether instruction is happening in school buildings or in homes. At TeleTeachers, we believe technology can be leveraged in new and exciting ways to enhance the learning of students with low incidence disabilities, such as visual impairment," says Smith. "We are appreciative of Mr. French and his colleagues for allowing us this opportunity to support students and staff."

French says he would advise that if other school districts are considering launching a program similar to this, to identify the unique needs of the students.

"Every school has different needs, so the first step is to look at the ability of their existing staff to adequately address the needs of the students. Don't be afraid to reach outside and do something unconventional in order to address those needs if there are gaps between what staff can provide and what the students need," says French. "Working with TeleTeachers, who have a similar vision, I feel like we had a partnership even before we had a contract."

