Pass the Moro de Gandules, Coquito and Pozole, Please! FamiliaKitchen.com Offers Authentic Latino Recipes Just in Time for Family Holiday Festivities

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, we're all making do with less—so our food needs to do more to help fill the festive gap. Whether you want to impress a small group of friends at a socially safe Friendsgiving with a Latinx dish from your family's heritage or you're hosting a traditional dinner for your immediate family on Christmas Eve, this holiday season visit the newly launched FamiliaKitchen.com/holidays for all your cocina Latina holiday meal inspiration. These traditional dishes are a treasury of family recipes passed down over the generations from Spanish-speaking homelands in Latin and Central America and the Caribbean.

Caption: One of Familia Kitchen's favorite Abuela Master Class cooks, Doña Felipe, 84, born in Puerto Rico, lives in Chicago, show us how to make her Puerto Rican arroz con gandules.

With unmistakably authentic family recipes perfect for the holidays—like "Doña Felipa's Arroz con Gandules,""Chicken Enchiladas de Mole de Mi Mamá," "Hillary's Puerto Rican Coquito" and "Carmen's Red Pozole"—the site has a modern design, accessible UX, and Spanglish voice designed to speak to cooks of all skill levels including Latinx millennials and working parents, as well as older Latino generations—the abuelas. FamiliaKitchen.com gathers and shares beloved traditional recipes reflecting how Latinos actually cook at home. It will also teach and pass on our #abuelacooking— grandmother cooking—traditions with frequent "Abuela Master Classes" and "Abuela Cooking 101" features on everything from "How to Make Mexican Rice" and "How to Make Achiote Oil."

To help cooks find authentic Latino ingredients for their traditional dishes, Familia Kitchen stocks an online store, La Tienda, selling hand-selected artisanal Latino food and kitchen products from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Santo Domingo, and more Central and Latin American countries. https://familiakitchen.com/la-tienda/

The site was co-founded by Latinas in Chicago hungry for home—and home cooking. "We realized there was a need to create a trusted homecooking website for the Latinx community seeking authentic recipes and abuela-cooking. It's how we really cook for ourselves and the people we love when we're at home," says founder, CEO and editor in chief Kim Caviness, who grew up in Puerto Rico and now lives in Chicago. That's why she, alongside co-founder Ana González Quaid can't wait to share their treasury of family recipes with you. What better time than this holiday season, when we're extra grateful for family, friends, delicious food and our Latinx community and heritage. ¡Buen provecho from Familia Kitchen !

In the delicious coquito recipe below, Family Kitchen offers a spin on this Christmas classic often called the Puerto Rican eggnog. Its Latina contributor Hillary makes it in large batches every December and it's one of the memorable highlights of the season. ¡Salud!

About FAMILIA KITCHEN

Familia Kitchen is on a mission to collect, curate and celebrate our traditional Latinx culinary heritage at its most authentic and delicious. We're building a family treasury of our favorite abuela-cooking recipes from all the Spanish speaking places we come from. Let's cook our way home—together. Learn more at https://familiakitchen.com

Media Contact(s):

Lisa Hunt Stevens (312) 524-0001

[email protected]

SOURCE Familia Kitchen

Related Links

https://familiakitchen.com

