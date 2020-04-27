Passageways Announces Free Access to Its OnSemble Employee Intranet Platform For Healthcare Services and Select Government Bodies

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passageways announced it is providing free and unrestricted access to its OnSemble Cloud solution to healthcare services, or state, city, or local government organizations. This program will help these frontline organizations effectively communicate and respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Effective immediately, the free access program is available for all new customers and will last through July 31, 2020.

"At Passageways we're overcome with a sense of solidarity. And while this crisis has touched each of our lives, our colleagues in healthcare and government organizations are especially vulnerable," said Paroon Chadha, Passageways Co-Founder & CEO. "Now more than ever these teams need a digital workplace that helps employees stay informed and makes them feel valued to help overcome the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19. That is why we are launching this program, because our products can help organizations keep employees connected in these unprecedented times. Because we're in this together."

With free OnSemble Cloud access, Passageways' award-winning training and support, and two decades of experience and expertise, employees on the frontlines of this crisis can stay connected virtually while scattered physically. Provided with everything needed to help employees to connect, communicate, and collaborate, OnSemble Cloud will enable organizations to get up and running with an intranet in two weeks or less.

The free access program includes unlimited storage, content editing, document sharing, instant messaging, and surveys – everything. If you are a member of an eligible organization, or know of any group that would qualify for this offer, please visit: https://www.passageways.com/employee-intranet/onsemble-free-for-healthcare-government-covid-19

About OnSemble

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnSemble is an enterprise-grade intranet solution that keeps teams informed, aligned, and engaged even as they work remotely. For more information, visit https://www.passageways.com/employee-intranet.

