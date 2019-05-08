Passageways Honored To Win Five Stevie® Awards at 2019 American Business Awards

LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways was thrilled to announce that it was named the winner of five Stevie® awards in the 2019 American Business Awards. Headlined by acclaim for its OnBoard board meeting product, the awards recognize the quality and breadth of Passageways work. From product innovations to celebrating its Customer Success team, Passageways won awards spanning multiple categories:

Silver for OnBoard Board Meeting Solution : Business Technology: Governance, Risk and; Compliance Solution

: Business Technology: Governance, Risk and; Compliance Solution Bronze for Company of the Year : Computer Software – Medium

: Computer Software – Medium Bronze for Customer Service Department : Customer Service

: Customer Service Bronze for OnSemble Employee Intranet Solution: Collaboration/Social Networking Solution

Collaboration/Social Networking Solution Bronze for System Permissions: FinTech Solution

"We are honored to win not one but five Stevie® Awards," said Paroon Chadha, Passageways Co-Founder & CEO. "These wins are a testament to the incredible passion and commitment of our team to create intuitive collaboration solutions. As we continue to accelerate, recognition from the preeminent business award program fuels our ambitions and underscores just how useful our products are in the lives of our customers."

The awards included praise from a panel of judges. Acknowledging OnBoard's impact in the boardroom, one Judge wrote that Passageways is an "Efficacious company that focuses on delivering enterprise solutions that improve governance and connect employees. OnBoard is a complete board governance solution that improves meeting outcomes for directors and administrators."

Passageways was praised for its customer-centric focus and outstanding NPS score of +75%. "Great accomplishments by the Passageways Customer Success team," one judge said, "maintaining a world class NPS score, while absorbing a tremendous amount of growth."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About Passageways

Passageways is a SaaS provider of collaboration solutions for boards and employees. Founded in 2003, Passageways creates products that improve governance and connect employees. Passageways' OnBoard is a complete board meeting solution that improves meeting outcomes by empowering directors and administrators with the tools they need to focus on strategy during their next meeting. Passageways' OnSemble Employee Intranet connects your entire workplace to the central document hub, builds your culture, and inspires employee engagement.

