Passaic Valley Water Commission To Hold Press Conference On Lifting Boil Water Notice

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will hold its press conference on lifting the Boil Water Notice on Friday October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am on the grounds of the New Street Reservoir located at 9 Mountain Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ.

Speakers: Speakers will include Louis Amodio, interim Business Administrator of PVWC, Mayor Andre Sayegh of Paterson as well as Mayor Hector Lora from Passaic and Mayor James Anzaldi of Clifton, as well as Commissioners of PVWC.

Purpose: More than 250,000 people have been under a Boil Water Notice since remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rainfall that overflowed and contaminated the New Street Reservoir. Lifting the Boil Water Notice will allow consumers to once again drink the water without boiling it first.

The press conference will explain what occurred and the steps that needed to be taken to correct the situation. In addition, the speakers will address issues related to how to prevent this situation from happening again.

Contact: Ms. Lendel G. Jones, 609-332-4821 or [email protected]

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

