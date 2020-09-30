Passaic Valley Water Commission Urges Customers to Sign Up for Emergency Notification Service Provider

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) reminds customers that it has employed Swiftreach Networks, Inc., as its emergency notification provider. This is an attempt to provide more reliable communication with customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Swift 911 is a tool launched by Swiftreach Networks which allows water commission customers to sign up and receive emergency notifications within a specific area chosen by the customer upon registration. According to their website, SwiftReach is a global leader in mass notification and emergency alerting. SwiftReach also provides incident management solutions. Since 2001, Swiftreach has been a trusted and reliable leader in emergency management in many sectors including: government, utilities, education and healthcare.

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) customers who sign up will receive notifications via phone calls, text messages, and/or emails to stay up-to-date with water emergencies that may occur in their community. Examples of mass notifications may include alerts on water main breaks, road closures and boil water advisories as well as any other emergencies that would affect PVWC customers. This system is also useful for sharing important information that needs to be communicated to the customers of New Jersey's largest public water utility.

With Swiftreach implemented, PVWC will improve emergency response times, increase message delivery rates, ensure employee, customer and public safety as well as emergency preparedness. Swiftreach also offers user-friendly mass notification tools and has a mobile app for smartphones.

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) customers can sign up for Swift911 emergency notifications at www.pvwc.com (under the 'Customer Service' tab) or by calling customer service at 973-340-4300. Customers can follow PVWC on Twitter (@PVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and connect with us on FaceBook (@thePVWC).

Passaic Valley Water Commission

1525 Main Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey 07011 | P: 973-340-4300 |E: [email protected]

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

Related Links

www.pvwc.com

