Passaic's Alexis Guilliani Opens New Brokerage To Serve Community; Chooses To Affiliate As CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group

PASSAIC, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker/Owner Alexis Guilliani today announced that his company has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21 System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group. Under Guilliani's leadership, the brokerage will integrate the global franchisor's comprehensive platform, market relevance and size, to build on its reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences to home buyers and sellers in Passaic and throughout northern New Jersey.

"We are a diverse family of entrepreneurs who understand and value the people, cultures and unique communities that we serve," said Guilliani. "We look forward to tapping into the brand's tools and global brand recognition to not only build upon our offerings to real estate consumers in our markets but also to recruit new agents into our family here at CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group."

"Alexis and his team will immediately begin furthering our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences," explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "He gives 121% in everything that he does, whether it's helping his agents grow their businesses or guiding home buyers and sellers to get to the best real estate outcomes possible."

About CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group

CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group is a full-service real estate company that services all northern New Jersey from their office located at 47 Hoover Avenue, Passaic, New Jersey. CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 10,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 130,000 independent sales professionals.



© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group

732.841.4778

peter.mosca@century21.net

SOURCE CENTURY 21 A.G. Realty Group

Related Links

https://www.century21.com/

