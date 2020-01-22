Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Filters Aftermarket in Europe, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This report covers passenger car and light commercial vehicle filter aftermarket, in terms of volume (in million units) and value (€ million) across the EU 28.It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channels of the four product types: cabin air filter, air intake filter, oil filter, and fuel filter.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841321/?utm_source=PRN

The base year is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025. The EU28 filters aftermarket is set to see growth in unit shipment, in line with VIO growth. The growing penetration of alternative powertrains, electric-based powertrains in particular, limits overall growth. Higher demand for higher-spec filters allows for marginal improvement in some filter types. This causes revenues growth to outperform unit shipment growth.Higher growth is forecast to take place in the premium cabin air filter segment, a sweet spot for revenue and unit shipment growth. With the growing penetration of electric vehicles and cabin air filters being powertrain independent, the demand patterns for cabin air filters will be more stable than for internal-combustion-dependent filters. The uptake of in-tank fuel filters has an negative effect on the demand for inline and cartridge filter types over the forecast period but offers portfolio opportunities for manufacturers of in-tank fuel filters.Market consolidation is reflected in the competitive landscape with limited changes in the top 3 performer line up. Only inorganic growth has the potential to shuffle rankings. As for developments in the distribution landscape, manufacturers must watch the development of WD's own brand filter product offerings. Those filters are price-aggressively placed and can replace traditional products, in line with the growing dominance of WDs within the distribution chain. This is of particular importance, as WDs are the main channel of filter distribution in the aftermarket. The price-aggressive strategy works best for highly commoditized filter types, like air intake filters.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841321/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

