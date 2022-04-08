DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022: By Service Type, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global passenger rail transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Major companies in the passenger rail transport market include China Railway Corporation, Central Japan Railway Co, Duetsche Bahn AG, East Japan Railway Co, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA, Indian Railways, FirstGroup PLC, JSC Russian Railways, Swiss Federal Railways, and Canadian Pacific Railway.



The global passenger rail transport market is expected to grow from $227.21 billion in 2021 to $250.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow to $357.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.



The passenger rail transport market consists of sales of passenger rail transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station where they board the train to a destination station.



The main types in the passenger rail transport market are medium-distance passenger transport, long-distance passenger transport, and short-distance passenger transport. The medium-distance passenger transport use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station to reach medium distance. The market is segmented by service type into transportation and services allied to transportation (maintenance of railcars and rail tracks, switching of cargo, and storage) and by application into city and rural.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the passenger rail transport market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the passenger rail transport market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in the rail transportation industry to optimize energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally. Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.



The countries covered in the passenger rail transport market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



