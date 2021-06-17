Passive CBD Vending Announces Distribution Agreements with Major Property Management Companies

DOVER, Del., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Zero, the leading non-THC brand of CBD products, is pleased to announce major vending distribution agreements with JLL Properties and Spinoso Real Estate. Through CBD Zero's partnership with Passive CBD Vending, LLC., these locations will expand the rapidly growing distribution locations for its CBD vending machines already installed in malls and shopping centers and will further establish the CBD Zero brand in the marketplace.

About JLL

JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

For more information, visit www.us.jll.com.

About Spinoso Real Estate Group

Spinoso Real Estate Group is a national real estate firm, specializing in enclosed shopping malls and large-scale retail properties. With a proven track record of 53 properties and 42.3 million square feet of enclosed-mall transformation, the firm offers a range of services including leasing, property management, repositioning, development, stabilization, and re-development.

For more information, visit www.spinosoreg.com

About CBD Zero

CBD Zero stands out amongst its competitors and has cultivated a loyal consumer base by sourcing high-quality ingredients, providing a very competitive price point, and harnessing social media outreach to create strong brand awareness. CBD Zero has carefully crafted a wide range of products including oils, gummies, capsules, topicals, edibles, and CBD for pets. Currently in development is a robust CBD skin care line. This strong portfolio of products allows CBD Zero to offer a THC-Free solution to those who want the benefits of CBD without the THC.

For more information, visit www.mycbdzero.com

About Passive CBD Vending

Passive CBD Vending, LLC markets state of the art CBD vending machines. Through its licensing agreement with CBD Zero, they provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to get in on the rapidly growing CBD market.

For more information, visit www.passivecbdvending.com

Media Contact:

1-302-476-2980

[email protected]

SOURCE Passive CBD Vending

