Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Size to Grow by USD 25.89 billion| 39% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

Market Dynamics

The migration from copper to optic fiber is driving the passive optical network (PON) market growth. The growing internet traffic will require the use of better infrastructure to support high transmission speeds to manage this congestion. In addition, as copper wiring can easily be tapped, thus, governments are enabling optic fiber technology for communication purposes.

Factors such as increasing installation and component costs may challenge market growth. For deploying a PON, the major component to install is a fiber-optic line, which is very expensive. Therefore, with the growing cost burden, the adoption of fiber optics is getting hampered, which will limit the demand for PONs in the forecast years.

Company Profiles

The passive optical network (PON) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ADTRAN Inc., Calix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Dasan Network Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InCoax Networks AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into GPON and EPON. The GPON segment will have the largest share of the market. GPON has superior attributes such as better user experience, high bandwidth capacity, significant short- and long-term cost savings, safe and secure, faster data rates, and eco-friendly.

will have the largest share of the market. GPON has superior attributes such as better user experience, high bandwidth capacity, significant short- and long-term cost savings, safe and secure, faster data rates, and eco-friendly. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing interest of governments of countries such as India and China in deploying fiber optics across the region will drive the passive optical network (PON) market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America , Europe , and MEA. China and Japan are the key countries for the passive optical networks (PON) market in APAC.

Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADTRAN Inc., Calix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Dasan Network Solutions, Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., InCoax Networks AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 GPON - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 EPON - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADTRAN Inc.

10.4 Calix Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 CommScope Inc.

10.7 Dasan Network Solutions

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.9 Nokia Corp.

10.10 Tellabs Access LLC

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

