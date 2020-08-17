Passport Announces Work From Home Through Summer 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic continues to unleash a lot of uncertainty across the country, especially for employers and their workforces. But for the Charlotte-based transportation software company, Passport, this uncertainty is also creating a new opportunity: a reimagined workforce. Remote work has allowed the company to leverage modern technologies and tools to communicate more efficiently, increase productivity and improve individual flexibility. As the search for a vaccine continues and families prepare for the upcoming school year, Passport has officially extended its work-from-home order to summer of 2021.

Passport initially announced work-from-home plans through the end of the calendar year 2020. This decision aligned with the CDC's recommendations and the health and safety of each individual and their families. The company has closely been monitoring the situation since and has periodically surveyed employees to ensure needs are consistently met.

"Putting people first—whether that is defined by our customers, our employees or their families—is the foundation of Passport's values and it continues to drive our actions as a company," said Passport CEO, Bob Youakim. "We can't make this virus instantly go away, but we can do everything possible to protect and support our people and continue to deliver exceptional products and support for our customers."

North Carolina public schools are opening for both in-person and remote learning - bringing an entirely new set of challenges for employees with children. To further support the success of its workforce, Passport has established a laptop loaner program for students of employees to aid in virtual learning needs.

"With the new school year upon us, we are aware that worlds will begin to collide for the parents working from home," said Passport Chief People Officer, Karin Davies. "This program is one of many steps we will take to provide families with the resources they need in order to stay safe and be productive together at home."

Employees have responded positively to the work-from-home environment. The company recently launched an alternative summer work schedule that allows employees to take time off every other Friday to encourage individuals to spend time with family, pursue hobbies, volunteer or to invest in personal growth and development; early indications have seen increased productivity and positive results for Passport's customers. Some functions of the company are returning to the office voluntarily, and these employees are required to follow PPE guidelines and social distancing best practices.

