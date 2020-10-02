Passport brings digital parking payments to Port of Cascade Locks

PORT OF CASCADE LOCKS, Ore., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Cascade Locks announces its partnership with Passport, the only end-to-end operating system that provides digital payment options to cities, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. The digital application, Passport Parking, is a safer and more user-friendly parking payment alternative to paying through physical hardware.

The Port of Cascade Locks welcomes thousands of visitors each year to hike, sail, picnic and to enjoy the breathtaking views. Motorists can now use Passport Parking to pay for parking in all of the off-street spaces within the park. After downloading the free app and creating an account, users can begin a session using their vehicle license plate number and provided zone number. Sessions can be managed and extended remotely–from the convenience and safety of a personal smartphone– creating the ultimate hassle-free parking experience for visitors spending their time in the Port.

The Port of Cascade Locks joins many other cities in the region in providing Passport's contactless payment options. Parking Kitty, the private label application powered by Passport, is widely used in Portland Ore. and Vancouver, Wash. and provides the same contactless service though the Passport Operating System as Passport Parking, but with a one-of-a-kind user experience.

"We are excited for this partnership with the Port of Cascade Locks," said Sam Warnecke, Passport Sales Executive. "By offering paid parking through the Passport Operating System, the Port will generate revenue and gain access to real-time parking data."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,200 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport

Related Links

https://www.passportparking.com/

