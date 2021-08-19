Passport hires SVP of Product

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce Sarah Ratcliffe has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, Ratcliffe will ensure Passport meets the needs of its customers and will own the product growth strategy and execution, along with leading the teams to deliver products in a smooth manner.

Ratcliffe most recently served as Vice President of Product Management at Applied Systems, the leading global provider of cloud-based insurance software. Her earlier roles include pre-sales consulting and engineering efforts for operations solutions. In addition, they led project management for operational directives at Lamb, Little & Co. She holds an M.A. from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a B.A. from The Franciscan University.

"Every city leader hopes that traveling and parking on their streets isn't stressful or complicated. With Passport, we have an opportunity to support cities of all sizes in delighting their residents and visitors with simple, livable and, most importantly, equitable ways of traveling and parking, all while offering the technology needed to stay ahead of the changing curbside landscape. I'm truly excited to join the team that will realize this vision," said Sarah Ratcliffe, Passport Senior Vice President of Product.

"We're thrilled to have Sarah join the team and serve in a critical role to support the company's growth as we continue our upward trajectory as an industry leader," said Passport COO Jim Parks. "We look forward to the leadership and experience Sarah will provide to help guide our client-focused product development as Passport provides the digital platform to advance livable and equitable communities."

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

