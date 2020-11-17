Passport mobile payments for parking coming soon to Upper Darby, PA

UPPER DARBY, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Township of Upper Darby announces its partnership with Passport, the end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and more to cities. The Township will introduce Passport Parking, the mobile application that allows drivers to pay for parking directly from their smartphones. The app will be available to use at over 1,200 parking spaces in Upper Darby beginning in 2021.

The Passport Parking app offers a contactless payment option for drivers and allows them to safely extend and manage their parking sessions from anywhere. Additionally, users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones. This will be the first mobile application for parking in the Township.

"We are excited to work with Passport to offer more payment flexibility for our parking public as we continue to modernize Upper Darby services," said Mayor Barbarann Keffer.

"With Passport's end-to-end solution, we can provide a contactless payment option to our parkers, save on hardware costs and unlock more possibilities to further streamline our operations," said Sekela Coles, Director of Parking Enforcement.

By leveraging the Passport Operating System, Upper Darby will be able to offer more ways to pay for parking and will additionally be able to digitally enforce through Passport's enforcement solution. With this cloud-based solution in place, the Township will improve compliance and payments with more accurate enforcement.

"Upper Darby is eager to modernize its parking operations with Passport's technology," said Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "We look forward to making it easier and safer to pay to park in the Township."

Once the app is live, users can pay to park using the free Passport Parking app available on App Store and Google Play . Users will also be able to manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

