Passport recognized as the fastest growing software company in Charlotte on Inc. 5000 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine announces the ranking of America's fastest-growing companies in its 39th annual Inc. 5000 list , which recognizes privately-held companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Passport is the fastest growing software company in Charlotte, marking the company's third consecutive year on the list.

The significant year-over-year growth of 457.5% from 2016 to 2019 is a clear demonstration of the company's dedication to building strong client relationships and transformative technology. In that same time period, the company expanded its footprint in over 1,200 cities and processed over $1.9B in mobility payments.

Passport CEO, Bob Youakim celebrates this recognition despite the challenges the pandemic has brought this current year. "We are ranked among some of the most prestigious and innovative companies in the world and it is an honor to be included on this list," he says. "This growth further cements our mission to provide cities with the technology needed to foster more livable and equitable communities– especially as we enter a post-pandemic world."

Earlier this year, Passport announced the opening of its APIs to allow third party-providers to natively integrate parking payments into their systems and to increase the number of options to pay for parking. This milestone allows cities to power their entire parking app ecosystems, helping to create more livable and equitable communities.

About Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

[email protected]

(818) 523-8581

SOURCE Passport