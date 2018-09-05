Passport Software's PBS™ Manufacturing v.12.06 - Easy to Use Manufacturing Software for Small Businesses and Mid-size Companies

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport's newest release of PBS™ Manufacturing 12.06 provides new productivity tools usually available only in higher-end ERP solutions that include comprehensive customer information management and strategic business reporting tools. Users can benefit from SSRS reporting and optional PBS™ Query Builder to create strategic business reports.

PBS™ Manufacturing software is designed to help companies gain control of their shop floor, streamline their operations, and increase profits. PBS™ Manufacturing is a modular solution, allowing you to select only the modules that apply to your business.

Passport Software provides manufacturing software for small businesses and mid-sized companies, as well as business, accounting and ACA software solutions.

With sophisticated features at an affordable price, PBS™ Manufacturing software for small businesses is a powerful ERP software solution that provides manufactures tools for accurately planning and purchasing material, managing inventory, predicting and tracking product and job costs, and scheduling production.

About Passport Software, Inc.:

Founded in 1983, Passport Software, Inc. is a leading provider of business accounting and business management software, as well as ACA compliance management software. Our channel of North American and internationally-based partner professionals serve thousands of companies.

We see entrepreneurs as the creative force behind small business growth and new job creation. It is our mission to help support these resourceful individuals and their growing companies with innovative software development. Our suite of software products, Passport Business Solutions (PBS), includes applications specifically designed for the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries, which cover the whole supply chain as well as back-office financials.

