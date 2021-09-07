Passport welcomes Vanna Krantz as new CFO.

"We're thrilled to bring Vanna into the organization where her experience of building growth companies and accelerated plans will be an integral part of the executive leadership team," said David Evans, Passport CEO. "She'll oversee the critical processes, systems and cadences that serve as the foundation to enhance shareholder value"

Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility.

"It's a great time to join the growing team at Passport as we build the solutions a city needs to manage the future of mobility," said Vanna Krantz, Passport's new CFO. "I look forward to working with the team to do my part in supporting the company's mission."

Krantz holds her B.S from the University of Waterloo, Waterloo Ontario and is a chartered accountant with The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants as well as a chartered financial analyst in the Association of Investment Management Research. Krantz currently serves as NYSE, audit chair and compensation committee member on the Skillz board of directors.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

