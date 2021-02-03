PASSUR® Aerospace Announces Second Consecutive Quarter of Operating Profit for the Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2020
Feb 03, 2021, 08:43 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced revenues of $11,529,000 for fiscal year 2020, compared with $15,046,000, for fiscal year 2019, a decrease of $3,517,000 or 23%.
The Company had a net loss of $12,304,000, or $1.60 per diluted share, for the year ended October 31, 2020 after an impairment charge of $9,874,000 taken during the second quarter, ended April 30, 2020, or $2,430,000 before the impairment charge, as compared to a net loss for fiscal year 2019 of $3,837,000, or $0.50 per diluted share.
Given the impact of the current COVID-19 environment on customers, during fiscal year 2020 the Company wrote off $6,134,000 in capitalized software, which was included in the $9,874,000 impairment charge above. In addition, due to the FAA mandated use of ADS-B feeds system-wide as of January 2020 and the commercial availability of ADS-B feeds, PASSUR also wrote off its entire investment of $3,565,000 in the PASSUR network and $175,000 of related lease assets, which had previously incorporated and integrated ADS-B feeds, where available, with data generated by the PASSUR network and had become redundant. Such write-off was also included in the impairment charge above.
Brian Cook, PASSUR's President and CEO, stated "We are proud to announce that the Company's income from operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended July 31, 2020, was positive for the first time in six quarters, on revenue of $2.2 million. For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, the Company also had a positive operating income on revenue of $1.9 million. In addition, for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, the Company had a positive net income. All of the previous eight fiscal quarters had net losses."
Cook became PASSUR's CEO in February 2020 and President in June 2020. He has been a PASSUR Director since November 2018, and had previously served as Vice President and General Manager Travel and Transportation at DXC Technologies and at Hewlett Packard, which was merged into DXC.
In July 2020 PASSUR received a grant of $3.0 million from the CARES Act Payroll Support Program for Air Carriers and Contractors, paid in installments in July, August, and September 2020, which is being used for the continuation of payment of employee wages, salaries, and benefits for certain eligible employees. Visit our website to view the full 10-K.
Major Achievements
While the pandemic created economic challenges in 2020, PASSUR was resilient and made several key advancements. Last year, we transitioned from hardware-driven tools to data-driven decision support solutions with integrated value-adds. This included the expansion of our solutions platform (ARiVATM) powered by global data from our new partnerships with:
- Flight Radar 24
- Aireon
- OAG
Additionally, in 2020, we retained major airport customers, added several new airport and business aviation customers, implemented ARiVA WORKFLOW at AeroMexico, and expanded the IATA Operations Coordination platform.
The ARiVA™ Platform
ARiVA is a technology and professional services platform powered by fused global data, predictive analytics, and workflow optimization. Our significant expansion of the ARiVA Platform enables key aviation stakeholders to track all operations on a single screen, reduce training and implementation costs, customize data to fit their needs, and scale based on user roles. Additionally, satellite ADS-B surveillance is available to track flights in remote areas and over water, in compliance with ICAO Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADDS) specifications. ARiVA increases safety, reduces operational costs, and improves customer loyalty and retention.
About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a New York corporation founded in 1967, is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership looking for creative ways to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, react to irregular operations (IROPS), restart operations after an interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.
|
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
October 31, 2020 and 2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$ 2,748,066
|
$ 145,151
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
662,081
|
1,141,282
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
162,843
|
249,118
|
Total current assets
|
3,572,990
|
1,535,551
|
PASSUR Network, net
|
-
|
3,948,542
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
1,223,399
|
8,319,134
|
Property and equipment, net
|
257,561
|
552,150
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
232,721
|
-
|
Other assets
|
53,031
|
91,883
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,339,702
|
$ 14,447,260
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,486,808
|
$ 1,531,112
|
Accrued liabilities - Stimulus funding
|
1,933,955
|
-
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
721,058
|
789,370
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
168,923
|
-
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
1,173,573
|
2,863,273
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,484,317
|
5,183,755
|
Deferred revenue, long term portion
|
249,727
|
377,760
|
Note payable - related party
|
10,691,625
|
8,350,058
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
271,946
|
Other liabilities
|
-
|
79,958
|
Total liabilities
|
16,697,615
|
13,991,531
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred shares - authorized 5,000,000 shares, par value $0.01 per share;
|
none issued or outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common shares - authorized 20,000,000 shares, respectively, par value $0.01
|
per share; issued 8,496,526 at October 31, 2020 and 8,480,526 at October 31, 2019, respectively
|
84,964
|
84,804
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
18,448,202
|
17,958,165
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(27,957,401)
|
(15,653,562)
|
(9,424,235)
|
2,389,407
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 784,435 shares at October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|
(1,933,678)
|
(1,933,678)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
(11,357,913)
|
455,729
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 5,339,702
|
$ 14,447,260
|
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years Ended October 31, 2020 and 2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues
|
$ 11,528,813
|
$ 15,046,149
|
Cost of expenses:
|
Cost of revenues
|
6,187,442
|
8,368,025
|
Research and development expenses
|
338,001
|
556,261
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
6,466,682
|
9,253,583
|
Impairment charges
|
9,874,281
|
-
|
22,866,406
|
18,177,869
|
Loss from operations
|
$ (11,337,593)
|
$ (3,131,720)
|
Interest expense - related party
|
906,567
|
715,933
|
Other loss
|
22,761
|
-
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(12,266,921)
|
(3,847,653)
|
Provision/(Benefit) for income taxes
|
36,918
|
(10,320)
|
Net loss
|
$ (12,303,839)
|
$ (3,837,333)
|
Net loss per common share - basic
|
$ (1.60)
|
$ (0.50)
|
Net loss per common share - diluted
|
$ (1.60)
|
$ (0.50)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
7,710,561
|
7,696,091
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
7,710,561
|
7,696,091
|
