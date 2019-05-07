Past Champions of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Return in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four of the past five champions of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give have committed to once again play in the tournament held June 11-16 at Blythefield Country Club.

They will join some of the other biggest names in women's golf – Cristie Kerr, Inbee Park, Morgan Pressel and Gaby Lopez – on what's shaping up to be a very strong field for the sixth annual event.

"Our field looks great so far, and we are absolutely thrilled that most of our past champions are returning to Grand Rapids to compete for the title," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We love having these incredible athletes right here in our back yard, supporting our cause of feeding hungry families. They all have been wonderful ambassadors of our tournament since Day One."

About the Meijer LPGA Classic's returning champions:

2018 Champion So Yeon Ryu

Defending champion Ryu has 83 career Top 10 finishes, with six career victories. She is currently ranked 9th on the Rolex LPGA Ranking. Shortly after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic, Ryu donated $100,000 to the Meijer Simply Give program. For her full bio, please visit: http://www.lpga.com/players/so-yeon-ryu/98006/overview

2017 Champion Brooke Henderson

Turning professional in 2015, Henderson has secured eight Tour victories, including the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic. She currently leads the LPGA Tour in rounds completed in the 60's. For her full, bio please visit: http://www.lpga.com/players/brooke-henderson/98267/overview

2015 Champion Lexi Thompson

Thompson has won an event in each of her past six seasons – the longest active streak on the LPGA Tour. She finished 2018 ranked first on the LPGA Tour for 15 total eagles. For her full bio, please visit: http://www.lpga.com/players/lexi-thompson/98184/overview

2014 Champion Mirim Lee

In her rookie year, Lee clenched her first Tour victory at the inaugural Meijer LPGA Classic in 2014. Lee has 24 career Top 10 finishes and three career victories. For her full bio, please visit: http://www.lpga.com/players/mirim-lee/98054/overview

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The spring Simply Give campaign will begin May 12 and run through the end of the tournament on June 16. Individuals may purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at any Meijer store during that timeframe to support the store's local food pantry partner.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #OutDriveHunger, #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a highlight video featuring the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/VWVpmCAe5LQ.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

