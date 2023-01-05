Pasternack Expands Its Portfolio of High-Power Amplifiers

New Line of RF Amplifiers Supports Numerous Broadband Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has broadened its line of high-power amplifiers engineered for a wide array of market applications in VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X and Ku bands.

This new series of high-power amplifiers provides saturated output power levels ranging from 10 watts to 200 watts and is designed with rugged, military-grade, coaxial packages with an operational temperature range from -40 to +185 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pasternack's high-power amplifiers cover broadband frequencies ranging from 1.5 MHz to 18 GHz and include GaN and LDMOS semiconductor designs. GaN models exhibit high efficiency in a smaller package, and their performance benefits are the most desirable for broadband applications.

Highly efficient Class AB designs feature 50-ohm input and output matched ports, built-in control and protection circuits, and D-sub connectors for DC bias, command control and monitoring functions.

"These broadband, high-power amplifiers are ideal for test-and-measurement applications, as well as transmitting RF signals for radar, military radio, and telecommunication systems," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Manager.

Pasternack's new high-power amplifiers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

