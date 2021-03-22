Pasternack Launches New 5G Omni, Rubber Duck, and In-Building Dome Antennas

Pasternack's 16 new antenna models include 5G rubber duck antennas that feature a tilt and swivel blade design, SMA connectors and nominal gains ranging from 3 to 5 dBi. The new Omni antenna selection includes models optimized for 600, 700, 850, 1800 and 2600 bands, N-Type connectors and nominal gains ranging from 0 to 4 dBi. In addition to the rubber duck and Omni antennas which can be used on a host of equipment including routers, access points, switches and other devices, Pasternack now offers in-building dome antennas that include low-PIM models. These fifth generation, cellular, coax-fed antennas with N-Type connectors offer nominal gains ranging from 2 to 7 dB and VSWR levels as low as 1.5:1.

"Our new Omni and rubber duck antennas are perfect for upgrading stock rubber duck and Omni antennas found on many access points, routers, PLCs, switches and other communications devices. Our new dome antennas provide wide frequency coverage, high gain and are ideal for use in DAS, cellular and Wi-Fi networks," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new 5G Omni, rubber duck, and in-building dome antennas are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Related Links

https://www.pasternack.com

