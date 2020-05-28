Pasternack Launches Seven New Fixed Load VNA Calibration Kits with Connector Series Supporting up to 50 GHz Calibration Capability

Pasternack's expanded line of VNA calibration kits are available in 12 versions including short circuit, open circuit and load kits (SOL) as well as short circuit, open circuit, load and thru kits (SOLT) with 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, 7/16 DIN, 7mm, BNC and N-Type interface options.

Each of these new VNA calibration kits from Pasternack include all of the necessary short circuit, open circuit, loads and thru (model dependent) components required for VNA calibration. The kits are suitable for many vector network analyzers from the industry's leading providers such as Agilent, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu and Copper Mountain. These RF test and measurement kits come packaged in protective wooden boxes.

The new SOLT calibration kits offer excellent performance characteristics that are specially designed for the fine-tuning and calibration of sensitive test equipment in engineering labs, production environments and quality testing facilities. Every Pasternack calibration kit is built to withstand years of rigorous use and provides accurate RF equipment calibration for the life of the product.

"A properly calibrated VNA is required for precise characterization of RF and microwave components used in a myriad of industries and applications. These new SOLT calibration kits provide the precision components that are essential to perform accurate analyzer calibrations," said Steve Ellis, Interconnect Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new SOLT calibration kits are in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

