Pasternack Releases New Line of Positive Slope Equalizers Covering Broadband Frequency Range of 500 MHz to 40 GHz

Pasternack's comprehensive selection of positive slope equalizers consists of 18 models that operate over octave frequency bands from 500 MHz to 40 GHz. These 50 Ohm designs have fixed equalizing values ranging from 2 to 8 dB, at the minimum frequency, and produce an attenuated response that increases linearly across the frequency band. They also feature low insertion loss levels of 1 dB to 3 dB and high CW input power handling up to +30 dBm (1 watt).

"These modules help designers to compensate for losses in their signal response, resulting in optimized performance results. Products of this caliber normally require 10-12 week lead-times, but we are able to offer 18 high-quality, high-performance equalizer models with no MOQ and same-day shipping," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

These small, compact modules feature field replaceable RF connectors and can be drop mounted for circuit board applications. This product line comes complete with informative datasheets that include typical performance graphs.

Pasternack's new positive slope equalizers are in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

