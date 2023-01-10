New Series Has Improved Signal Quality for Public Safety, LMR, Trunking, Other Uses

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, recently introduced a new series of VHF/UHF dipole, collinear and Yagi antennas for a variety of applications, including public safety, land mobile radio (LMR), trunking, military communications and amateur radio.

Pasternack Releases New VHF/UHF Dipole, Collinear and Yagi Antennas.

The new line of VHF/UHF exposed dipole arrays, omnidirectional collinear and Yagi antennas feature multiple gain options with fixed and adjustable dipole configurations. Their ruggedized designs guarantee reliable performance in all environmental conditions. The antennas are DC grounded for lightning protection, feature high-power handling of over 200 watts and cover frequencies of 135 MHz to 512 MHz.

The individual folded and straight dipole antennas allow for minimal storage and efficient transportation. Additionally, these pre-configured dipole arrays include internalized cabling, making for quick and simple deployments.

All components for Pasternack's VHF/UHF antennas are offered in optional prefabricated arrays with fixed ¼-wave or ½-wave spacing from the mast.

"Our new series of VHF/UHF dipole, collinear and Yagi antennas is designed to cover broad bandwidths, improve signal quality and handle high-power input," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Manager.

Pasternack's new VHF/UHF dipole, collinear and Yagi antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves a global customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

