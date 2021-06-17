Pastor Guillermo Maldonado to Host 'Revival USA' Events in Utah and Maryland This Summer

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally-known pastor, apostolic leader and author, Guillermo Maldonado, will lead two major events this summer outside of Salt Lake City, Utah and in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, called "Revival USA," with musical by New Wine, the acclaimed bilingual worship band.

As senior pastor of King Jesus International Ministries, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing multicultural ministries, Guillermo Maldonado has spent decades drawing tens of thousands to stadium-sized evangelistic events throughout Central and South America and other Spanish-speaking nations, with a focus on the supernatural power of God to heal, deliver and save. He now aims to help usher in spiritual revival across the United States.

"The Lord spoke to me about bringing revival in America," said Maldonado. "The purpose of this revival is to bring a spiritual awakening for so many, and prepare them for the second coming of Jesus. Revival comes with miracles, salvation, deliverance and transformation of the heart, creating great impact on each person who attends Revival USA."

The events are free, and will be featured in Spanish and English. For more information, visit www.revivalusa.com.

"REVIVAL USA"

Event Details:

WHEN: July 16-17, 2021

WHERE: Davis Conference Center

1651 N 700 W, Layton Utah 84041

COST: FREE – Tickets available HERE

WHEN: August 13-14

WHERE: Evangel Cathedral

13901 Central Avenue Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

COST: FREE – Tickets available HERE



King Jesus International Ministry is one of the largest and fastest-growing multicultural churches in the United States, with more than 20,000 weekly attendance at their flagship Miami location. King Jesus International Ministry senior pastor, Guillermo Maldonado, gives spiritual coverage to 500 churches in 70 countries, which form the Supernatural Global Network. For more information on King Jesus International Ministry, visit: www.kingjesus.org.

