Pastor Shannon Wright to Accept Republican Nomination for Mayor of Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a contested primary, Pastor Shannon Wright has won the Republican nomination for Mayor of Baltimore City. Wright becomes the first African-American woman to win the Republican nomination for Mayor in Baltimore City. Although, the majority of pundits and press have all but declared her opponent, the winner, Wright will run a robust campaign focused on issues affecting all Baltimoreans. Wright said, "We did it! Now the real work begins. We cannot allow my opponent to think his coronation is a done deal. This campaign is about bringing real solutions to real issues." She added, "this election is not about party, it is about all of the people of Baltimore."

Pastor Shannon Wright

On June 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM Pastor Wright will hold a press conference during which she will accept the nomination at her home 3114 Northway Drive Baltimore, MD 21234 she will also detail her plans to bring the Charm back into Charm City.

Pastor Shannon Wright is a non-profit executive and former first Vice President of the Yonkers NAACP who has committed her life to improving public education and creating avenues to enhance the life of today's youth in general. She has always been actively involved in community improvement.

Shannon Wright has actively been involved in the community as a pastor, radio personality and ultimately a Youth Guidance Commissioner. She also served as the NJ NAACP youth and college advisor along with being a member of the state board of directors.

She believes in adherence to the Constitution. She uses her voice in the media to encourage individual responsibility, uphold the value of human life, and diligently works to break of the cycle of poverty by encouraging choice in education and jobs training options. She is a Frederick Douglass Republican with a strong belief in the Frederick Douglass core principles.

Members of the press should contact Dr. Christopher Metzler, [email protected], direct dial 305-924-6855 for media inquiries.

https://www.wrightformaryland.com

SOURCE Pastor Shannon Wright