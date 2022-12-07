Pastors For Trump Launches, Backed by Faith Leaders With 200k Congregants

Pastor, Businessman, and former Oklahoma United States Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer has started a nationwide effort to connect Christian faith leaders with the America First movement helping to secure another term for President Donald J. Trump in 2024.

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Counting a chapter in each state and the backing of dozens of Christian pastors with over 200,000 congregants, Pastors for Trump (PFT) is aiming to galvanize support in the evangelical community for President Trump as he seeks to return to the White House as Commander-in-Chief in 2024.

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer created the coalition to help recognize the efforts of millions of Christians across the United States in the political process and to provide a way to advocate for issues central to the faithful including the importance of life, marriage, freedom of speech, and personal responsibility.

Pastor Lahmeyer is currently the Lead Pastor for Sheridan Church in Tulsa. Lahmeyer attended Oral Roberts University (ORU) and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. & M.A. in Theological & Historical Studies. Lahmeyer was Crusade Director for Christ for All Nations, which is the ministry of Reinhard Bonnke, a ministry that has helped lead 74 million people to Christ since 1974. Lahmeyer also served as the Oklahoma State Coordinator for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association leading more than 300 churches across Oklahoma to get engaged and fight for conservative values. In 2021-2022, Lahmeyer was a candidate for the United States Senate in Oklahoma and received endorsements from many America First Patriots including Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, John Paul Mac Isaac and Sebastian Gorka.

"President Trump made it clear during his 2016 campaign for President of the United States that he was committed to bringing Christian leaders into the fold. During his historic first term, he proved that he would deliver on the promises he made. Heading into 2024, it is more important now than ever to reaffirm the strength of the Christian faith and our willingness to support President Trump in his fight to return to the Oval Office," explained Lahmeyer.

Lahmeyer is joined by Pastor Craig Hagan, who is co-Pastor of Rhema Bible Church and Chief Operating Officer For Keith Hagin Ministries and Pastor Mark Burns, Co-Founder & CEO of The NOW Television Network, a Christian television network based out of South Carolina reaches 11 Million Homes named by Time Magazine as "Trump Pastor." Hagin and Burns will serve on the Board of Directors for Pastors for Trump.

PFT has a monthly prayer call, daily prayer requests, and allows all Americans to voice the issues most important to their Christian faith that they want to see influence public policy in the coming months. Pastors looking to join PFT can visit pastors4trump.com to fill out an application and receive regular updates.

To learn more about Pastors for Trump or to schedule an interview with Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, please contact Kristin Davis.

