Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame: Statement of Daughter Beth Bowlen on his HOF Induction

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am honored and humbled that my father Pat Bowlen is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am sure he never imagined his hard work as owner of his beloved Denver Broncos would culminate in this great honor and recognition. I want to express my family's deepest gratitude to those who supported his induction. It is heartening to know his legacy will be forever enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

"I know if he was here he would credit the people instrumental in contributing to his success as an owner. He would also recognize and congratulate the other 2019 finalists and inductees. It is bittersweet that he is not here today with our family to celebrate this great honor, but I know in his own way he will understand and appreciate this momentous occasion.

"When my dad sought to purchase the Denver Broncos he made a point of stating that he was not pursuing ownership of the franchise for "self-gratification." His only motivation was to win for his players, coaches, and most importantly, for the Denver Bronco fans and the Rocky Mountain Region. His humility was only eclipsed by his desire to win--and win he did.

"Well done dad, it is a privilege to have enjoyed this journey with you. And, in my eyes, there is simply no more deserving person for this honor."

Statement of Beth Bowlen, Denver, Colorado, daughter of NFL Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, on his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Statement issued from NFL Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

