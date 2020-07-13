Pat Martin Joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau as General Counsel

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pat Martin joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) as the association's new general counsel.

Martin is the former Chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. He was an assistant U.S. attorney in that office for the last 15 years.

Martin is a decorated career federal prosecutor and senior-level manager who has prosecuted and managed more than 80 Assistant United States Attorneys in some of the most sophisticated and high-profile criminal cases in the United States. During his time in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Martin led a team of attorneys specializing in litigating a variety of violations of federal criminal law including cybercrime and fraud.

"We are honored and fortunate to bring Pat on board. He has a wealth of legal experience -- strategic and tactical -- and extensive relationships that will benefit NICB in fulfilling its mission," said Dave Glawe, NICB's president and CEO.

Martin graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Business Administration and received his law degree from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

To download Mr. Martin's headshot, please click here.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

Get the latest on our social pages:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Snapchat

Blog

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Related Links

http://www.nicb.org

