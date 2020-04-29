Pat Perez Named Strategic Advisor For Urgent Response Network, Leading Supplier Of Personal Protective Equipment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nationwide supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Urgent Response Network, announces today they have appointed Pat Perez as Strategic Advisor. Perez, a professional golf player and 19-year PGA Tour veteran, will work to build rapport with leaders in the United States, Mexico and Canada with nearshore, reliable PPE supply.

Urgent Response Network is working to assist governments, health systems and businesses gain access to critical medical supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak. With Perez's new role, he brings invaluable relationships with government and business leaders to help solve the widespread PPE puzzle. Product shortages, price gouging and fake products are some of the factors that have made it difficult to find reliable PPE suppliers.

"We know Pat Perez will be a tremendous asset to the Urgent Response Network team as we work to accomplish our goal to be the one of the most reliable PPE providers, both today and for the long term," said Brent Skoda, Chairman and Co-Founder of Urgent Response Network. "Pat has developed great rapport with business and political leaders over his lengthy professional golfing career. We know this will help countries bounce back from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Expanding our footprint in other countries strengthens their economies through job creation and keeps their citizens safe with reliable PPE."

"Playing on the PGA tour for the last 19 years has allowed me to build relationships with so many people all over the world. Brent and the Urgent Response Network team are tirelessly working to solve a global problem," said Perez. "I am reaching out to my entire network to facilitate introductions that will help people stay safe and stop the spread of this terrible disease. It makes me sad when I hear stories of people receiving products that don't meet health standards as it puts their lives in danger. It is so rewarding to know that I can contribute to helping save lives around the world."

Perez is also the host of the SiriusXM Radio show, Out of Bounds, where Skoda will join Perez on the show Thursday, April 30th (3 pm to 6 pm Eastern Time) to discuss his new role with Urgent Response Network and their global efforts to help end the widespread PPE problems.

For more information on Urgent Response Network, please visit UrgentRN.com.

About Urgent Response Network:

Urgent Response Network is a YPO member-led coalition working to assist governments, health systems and businesses with access to critical medical supplies. Urgent Response Network partners and related companies have been serving global Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. With access to more than 500 personnel in North America, Asia and Europe, Urgent Response Network has the ability to scale operations to meet client needs.

Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) initially to the United States. Through organic growth, partnerships and alliances, Urgent Response Network supplies PPE across the globe to health care organizations, government agencies, charities and the world's largest e-commerce store, Amazon.

About Pat Perez:



Pat Perez is an American professional golfer with 19 years on the PGA Tour. In 2018 Pat was ranked 16th in the Official World Golf Ranking and has had 60 top 10 finishes over the course of his career with over $26 million in prize money.



In 2009, Pat set a PGA Tour record with the lowest score of 20 under par in two consecutive rounds of golf at the 36-hole Bob Hope Classic. He won this tournament, his first tour win, in dramatic style with an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.



Since 2015, Pat Perez and Michael Collins began to co-host the ever popular "Out of Bounds" radio talk show on SiriusXM Radio. Initially a monthly talk show, Pat and Michael's honest banter where nothing is ever off limits, quickly made the show a hit and is now heard weekly on SiriusXM channel 92.



