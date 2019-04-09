Pat Summitt Leadership Group Joins Southwestern Family of Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Family of Companies names Pat Summitt Leadership Group as its most recent addition to the family of companies. Through this partnership, the two entities have formed an exclusive, dynamic strategic alliance to fulfill the mission of educating and inspiring students, athletes, business people and the next generation of leaders using the principles and teachings of the iconic coach Pat Summitt.

As coach of the University of Tennessee women's basketball team for 38 years, Summitt won eight national championships and maintained a 100-percent student-athlete graduation rate. After winning 1,098 games as coach, she received the title of the all-time winningest coach in NCAA basketball history. She also was a recipient of ESPN's Arthur Ashe Courage Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In the Sporting News' listing of the "Top 100 US Coaches of All Time in All Sports," Coach Summitt was the only woman on the list. She was also a New York Times best-selling author and along with University of California, Los Angeles' head coach John Wooden, was named "The Coach of the Century" by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. More importantly, Summitt developed a coaching and leadership philosophy that transcends the game of basketball. Today, that philosophy is widely know as "The Definite Dozen."

Formed in 2017, Pat Summitt Leadership Group aims to expand the legend, legacy and leadership lessons of the American treasure, Pat Summitt. Through film, educational programs and publishing, Pat Summitt Leadership Group achieves it mission of spreading the philosophies of Pat Summitt to leaders and future leaders of all ages across the world.

"We were immediately drawn to Pat Summitt Leadership Group since Pat Summitt's 'Definite Dozen' aligns directly with the longstanding principles of our company," says Dustin Hillis, chief executive officer of Southwestern Family of Companies. "Southwestern Family of Companies is thrilled to join the mission of preserving the legacy and extending the teachings of such an iconic leader for generations to come."

"Southwestern Family of Companies' lines of business, infrastructure and statement of purpose are a perfect fit with the principles and integrity Coach Summitt represented," says Kim Blumenthal, co-founder and president of Pat Summitt Leadership Group. "We often ask ourselves, 'What would Pat do?' We are confident Pat would have embraced this strategic partnership with Southwestern Family of Companies."

Alongside the Pat Summitt Leadership Group's strong team of leaders, the council members and Southwestern Family of Companies are dedicated to sharing the teachings of the iconic Coach Pat Summitt worldwide.

