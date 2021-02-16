Pat Wang, President & CEO of Healthfirst Named to Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Women Leaders List

A passionate advocate for health equity—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health—Ms. Wang serves as a commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), which advises the U.S. Congress on Medicare payment policy. Ms. Wang is a co-chair of the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force, formed to help ensure that all New Yorkers have equitable access to and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine. In 2020, she served on Governor Cuomo's Medicaid Redesign Team II. Ms. Wang also serves on the boards of directors of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the New York Health Plan Association. A strong advocate for the local community, she is a trustee of the Citizens Budget Commission, a non-partisan, non-profit civic organization focused on the well-being of future New Yorkers.

The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare list recognizes high achievers who are developing policy, leading change and guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country. This award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments.

"Honorees of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives. They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic," said Modern Healthcare editor, Aurora Aguilar. "The honorees, chosen out of hundreds of nominations, represent passionate leadership and measurable results in bringing greater diversity to the C-suite and beyond. Because of the importance of these efforts in improving healthcare, we also are excited to announce that from now on we will be recognizing these outstanding leaders every year. Congratulations to the Class of 2021."

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, earning the trust of more than 1.6 million members by ensuring access to culturally competent, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York's leading hospital systems, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

Modern Healthcare 2021's Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare is sponsored by: FurstGroup and NuBrick Partners

Healthfirst Modern Healthcare Contact: Top 25 Women Leaders Awards Program Contact: Elise Titan Jodi Sniegocki Kerhulas [email protected] [email protected] 917-753-0973 312.649.5459

SOURCE Healthfirst

Related Links

https://healthfirst.org/

