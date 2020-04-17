PATCH Bamboo Bandages Win 2020 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Consumer Choice Award!

The NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet while also having proven consumer approval. "The winning products in each of the NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards categories is a clear indicator of what is resonating with consumers today," says Chris McGurrin of New Hope Network.

"Since first exhibiting at Expo West 2019, we have been blown away by the support and interest in PATCH and green healthcare alternatives," said Nutricare CEO James Dutton. "Although Expo West was unable to go ahead this year – we are so proud to be aligned with such a committed industry and offer a product that truly makes a difference to consumers' lives."

"We knew we had a really unique and innovative product—but since launching less than 12 months ago in North America, the response has been out of this world. Winning numerous awards like the NEXTY so early on in our development, and most importantly now as a reflection of consumer choice - is incredibly humbling and beneficial for the brand. It is instant credibility across channel for retailers and consumers alike…which has resulted in massive demand for the innovation that PATCH offers in the First Aid/Healthcare categories." said Hammad Atassi, President, North America.

PATCH can be found at CVS, Walgreens, Target, Albertsons-Safeway, Wegmans, Natural Grocers and numerous other grocery, drug, natural living and specialty retailer locations throughout North America. PATCH is also available online at Amazon.com, Grove Collaborative and patchstrips.com .

About PATCH:

PATCH is the first product to come out of the environmentally conscious Australian-based brand Nutricare, dedicated to creating natural solutions to common health care items and empowering consumers to make healthier choices for their families and the world. Nutricare was named '2019 Best for The World' certified B Corporation in September 2019. For more information, visit patchstrips.com or nutricare.co .

