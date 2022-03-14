Patch Management Software Market Size to grow by USD 536.32 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Patch Management Software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avast Plc

ConnectWise LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Jamf Software LLC

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Progress Software Corp.

SolarWinds Corp.

SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for patch management software are the United States and Canada. The market in this area will grow at a quicker rate than the markets in MEA and Europe.

Patch management software market expansion in North America would be aided by the increased deployment of IT systems across sectors and verticals, primarily due to the high penetration of technology. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, UK, China, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Patch Management Software during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the on-premises segment's patch management software market share will expand significantly. Businesses and corporations operate and maintain on-premises systems on their own premises, primarily by in-house IT professionals. These systems and solutions are managed by in-house IT experts, who also upgrade software components and implement data protection mechanisms on a regular basis. The necessity to protect sensitive data, such as firm financials, accounting information, patent information, and essential monetary transactions, is a primary driver of demand for on-premises patch management software.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the patch management software industry is the increased requirement for identifying vulnerable software versions. To stay safe from cyberattacks, enterprise IT software needs to be updated and patched on a regular basis, according to the changing technology landscape and the regular release of new viruses. Vulnerable and obsolete software raises the risk of cyberattacks, which can result in the loss of sensitive and valuable data. Cyberattack tools are now available on the market that is built to exploit freshly identified vulnerabilities in software and hardware. Such attacks can result in data loss and theft, resulting in significant financial and operational losses for businesses, fueling the need for patch management software.

However, the increasing use of mobile devices in workplaces is hindering the patch management software market growth.

Patch Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 536.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avast Plc, ConnectWise LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Jamf Software LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Progress Software Corp., SolarWinds Corp., and SysAid Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis : Systems Software

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.1.1 Developers

2.2.2 Software development

2.2.2.1 IP licensing

2.2.2.2 Product research

2.2.2.3 Product management

2.2.2.4 Product development

2.2.2.5 Production and packaging

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.3.1 Marketing and release

2.2.3.2 Implementation

2.2.4 Post-selling services

2.2.4.1 Training and certification

2.2.4.2 Maintenance and support

2.2.5 Market innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

On premises

Cloud based

Exhibit 22: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software

8.1.2 Increasing demand for regulatory compliance

8.1.3 Increasing malware attacks

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing use of mobile devices in workplaces

8.2.2 Application compatibility issues

8.2.3 Unexpected patch failures

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advent of automated patch management system

8.3.2 Growing vulnerabilities in software applications and platforms

8.3.3 Increasing adoption of virtual patch management software

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avast Plc

Exhibit 50: Avast Plc - Overview

Exhibit 51: Avast Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Avast Plc - Key news

Exhibit 53: Avast Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Avast Plc - Segment focus

10.4 ConnectWise LLC

Exhibit 55: ConnectWise LLC - Overview

Exhibit 56: ConnectWise LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 57: ConnectWise LLC - Key offerings

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 61: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Jamf Software LLC

Exhibit 63: Jamf Software LLC - Overview

Exhibit 64: Jamf Software LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Jamf Software LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 66: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 67: Micro Focus International Plc - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news

Exhibit 69: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NortonLifeLock Inc.

Exhibit 74: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 77: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Progress Software Corp.

Exhibit 79: Progress Software Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Progress Software Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Progress Software Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Progress Software Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SolarWinds Corp.

Exhibit 83: SolarWinds Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 84: SolarWinds Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 85: SolarWinds Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 86: SysAid Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 87: SysAid Technologies Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 88: SysAid Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

