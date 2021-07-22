Patent Awarded For Industry-Disrupting Technology, Delivering 100-Percent Accuracy To Select Correct OEM And/Or Aftermarket Remote Diagnostic Tools

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc. d/b/a asTech ("asTech"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Repairify patent serial no. 16/202,642 for remote automotive diagnostics. The patent is directed to aspects of Repairify's industry-disrupting technology, including systems and methods that allow ASE technicians to use a mobile device to read a vehicle's identification number (VIN), transmit the VIN to a diagnostic database, and assist in determining whether an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) diagnostic tool — or aftermarket tool — is required for proper diagnosis and/or repair of the vehicle. As a result, automotive technicians can accurately select the correct OEM and/or aftermarket remote diagnostic tools for the effective and safe diagnosis of vehicles.

"asTech's technology is an industry 'game changer' by providing unique functionality to access vital OEM and aftermarket remote diagnostics data via VINs, and this newest patent will help us in protecting that technology," stated Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify, Inc. "ASE technicians will be empowered to quickly access the correct automotive tools to accurately and safely address unique vehicle functionalities via diagnostics and repair data. This newest patent to be issued will be another competitive strategic step for accelerating our solutions and offerings across the entire automotive ecosystem."

The patent is expected to be directed at aspects of Repairify's technology that serve as the brains of a revolutionary solution asTech is launching to the automotive aftermarket industry later this summer. The product will accurately address vehicles' OEM and aftermarket remote diagnostic needs for three important automotive repair sectors: collision, mechanical, and glass. These innovations further assist Repairify to expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology, and service offerings across the Americas and Europe.

About asTech

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting-edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented device and also provides access to ASE-Certified Master Technicians, who are trained to be virtual diagnosticians. asTech Master Technicians can service many trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, calibration services, and BlueDriver®, the #1 vehicle scan tool solution on Amazon. asTech is based in Plano, Texas.

For more information, please visit: www.astech.com

