Patent Granted to Aquavit for Novel RoA and MoA for Bioactive Compositions

The embodiments also relate to improved skin quality, health and appearance using a new delivery method and certain bioactive compositions and formulations such as botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), collagen, vitamins, minerals, stem cell, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), retinols, antioxidants, growth factors, bimatoprost and/or minoxidil to act on the skin, into the skin and/or subcutaneous muscles in order to boost cell rejuvenation and creation, alleviate fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the appearance of scars and blemishes, and improve skin quality, clarity, elasticity, firmness, tone, vitality, and overall skin health.

"This patent combined with our recent acquisition of a License for a new botulinum toxin asset will ignite many advancements in the industry and provide limitless opportunities for New Drug Applications (NDA) or Biologics License Applications (BLA)." says Sobin Chang, MPH., CEO of Aquavit. "It has taken many years to get this patent granted. We are thrilled and looking forward to accelerating our developments and collaborations."

The invention adds a new RoA/MoA for the FDA for the first time in decades. RoAs are currently limited to simple injection (IV, IM, subQ), topical, oral, nasal spray, inhaler, and patches. Using this novel technology, "repeated motion of embroidery-like microinjections", results in virtually no pain, bruising or bleeding while administering efficient treatments to broader areas of the skin. Compared to patches (including those utilizing micro needles), AQT technology allows significantly faster onset of delivery. Another contrast to general topical route of administration, efficacy and bioavailability is enhanced significantly. In medical aesthetics, the technology can help achieve optimal quality skin health, instead of temporary superficial results.



"We live in a great age with many technological advances. As a plastic surgeon and medical innovator, I am proud of the advances we have made with Aquavit." says Dr. David Shafer, a renowned plastic surgeon and Aquavit's Chief Medical Technology Officer. "Under the leadership of Sobin Chang, Aquavit continues to push the envelope in the aesthetic space - bridging technology and medical treatments."

The technology can also be translated well into delivering drugs and biologics for skin cancer, immunology and dermatological conditions. In the field of oncology, diseases such as actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, the unmet needs are the issue of tolerability and patient compliance while delivering chemotherapy drugs. This technology will directly address these issues by minimizing systemic toxicity while delivering potent therapeutic agents directly onto the affected skin site. Vaccines can be delivered epidermally through this technology. The intradermal delivery has enormous advantages over existing commercial vaccines, which are delivered to intramuscular or subcutaneous tissues by needle and syringe. The technology provides targeted delivery to the epidermis which is rich with APCs, the Langerhans cells (LCs), which aid in the effective functioning of vaccines. It will result in increased immunogenicity. In addition, the patent covers broadly the method for treating or ameliorating other diseases and conditions, including depression, dementia, fibromyalgia, gastrointestinal disorder, headaches, chronic fatigue syndrome, high stress levels, hyperthyroidism, low energy, impaired memory, hair loss, wound healing, scarring, and aging.

"This unique development allows for the pursuit of personalized medicine, including the potential for self-administered treatment delivery." says Sai Sankar, Aquavit's Chief Biomedical Engineer. "Secured by a high-tech proprietary system, there is unlimited potential in using AQT technology, including 3-D printing of biodegradable microchips that can be delivered via injection, AQT or any other possible route. This patent allows for the pursuit of personalized medicine, or treatment delivery that can expand to remote controlled environments, immediate compounding and ultimate personalization with a state of the art longitudinal data predictive analytics creating certain formulations that are unique, combinatory and synergistic."

About Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a high-tech pharmaceutical company that provides a comprehensive range of innovative pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device technologies. Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on personalized medicine to improve patients' health, maximize the efficiency of our medical community, and support the pharmacoeconomics of payers.

