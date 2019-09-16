Patentability and State of the Art Searching Seminar (London, United Kingdom - February 26-27, 2020)

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new comprehensive and practical two-day seminar covering topics such as Background and motivations to patentability searching: differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping; Choosing a data collection: Understanding the background to a search; Fundamentals of search scope; Tools and methods for searching and analysis; Communication aspects.

Topics to be covered include:

  • Background and motivations to patentability searching
  • Differences between state-of-the-art, patentability and landscaping
  • Choosing a data collection
  • Understanding the background to a search
  • Fundamentals of search scope
  • Tools and methods for searching and analysis
  • Evaluating search results

Who Should Attend:

  • All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses
  • R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'
  • Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data
  • All those with some limited experience or self-taught in patent searching wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Introduction to searching in the patent literature

  • How patents differ from other technical documents

Choosing a data collection; understanding the range of databases available

  • The impact of a search engine or vendor choice
  • The human factor; understanding the role of the searcher
  • Pre-search briefing and post-search reporting; communication aspects

Background and motivations to patentability searching; extent, timing, caveats

  • Understanding the background to a search
  • Using secondary and tertiary literature sources

Fundamentals of the search scope

  • Defining a search for universal novelty
  • Searching for (lack of) inventive step
  • Some differences in US practice
  • Overall search protocols; narrowing or widening the scope
  • Methods for searching by subject; text, classifications, citations, text-mining
  • Approaches to multi-lingual sources; document translation, query translation, abstraction

Programme Day Two

Background and definition of state-of-the-art searching

  • The differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping
  • Scoping the request for technology or state-of-the-art analysis
  • Search considerations
  • Reviewing, iterating, relevancy and categorisation

Practical workshop

  • Analysing and reporting your results
  • Keep up to date with state of the art, monitoring new technologies, monitoring patent families
  • Communication aspects

Evaluating search results against the search definition; iterations of search

  • Indirect methods for identifying additional prior art: inventor/assignee, technical equivalents
  • Special aspects of searches in different technical fields; chemical, electrical, mechanical
  • Specialist tools in chemistry and life sciences

Brief overview of distinctions between patentability and validity searching

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kosceq

