Path of Life Brand to Reveal Three New Just Heat It & Eat It Rice Blends at Expo East

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life, known for their gourmet quinoa and cauliflower blend side dishes will be showcasing three new rice blends at Expo East, booth #8106 in the Hot Products Pavilion. These include: Ancient Grains & Seed Blend, Cilantro Lime Rice Blend and Saffron Rice Blend. Made with minimal ingredients and maximum taste appeal, each of the new of the rice blends are certified Gluten-Free by Beyond Celiac and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Staying true to their core mission: "Live simple… Grown simple — simple ingredients, simple preservation and simple to prepare."

Here's how the new rice blend offerings break down:

Ancient Grains & Seed Blend: Blended with pumpkin seeds, which really tie together the grain mix and add a nice crunch.

A twist on the classic side, with red bell peppers and fire roasted corn to really amp up the flavor. Saffron Rice Blend: A mix of saffron and turmeric for amazing flavor, aroma and color.

"We couldn't be more pleased with how our new product line of rice blends for Expo East turned out. We are truly celebrating sides & we wanted to provide a greater variety of grain side dishes to complement our current line up," said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales for Path of Life. "All of the rice blends deliver on flavor. No need to add anything - just heat & eat!"

Path of Life's Rice Blends will be available in early 2020 for retailers to carry. As with all Path of Life blends, the rice blend lines are made from clean and simple ingredients, and are ready to serve in under 6 minutes whether cooked in the microwave or stovetop. Each new offering will be available at an MSRP of $3.99. Path of Life products are currently in 3,541 frozen food aisles across the country and will be hitting the shelves of more retailers this fall!! They have recently launched five items in Harps Food Stores: The Original Quinoa & Kale, Southwest Mango Quinoa Blend, Mediterranean Quinoa Blend, Roasted Garlic Cauliflower and (Not So Fried) Riced Cauliflower Blend.

You can visit Path of Life and sample these new sides at Booth #8106. Be sure to follow @pathoflifebrand on social and mention them with the hashtag #celebratesides.

Natural Products Expo East is produced by New Hope Network and is co-located at the Baltimore Convention Center with All Things Organic/Biofach America, Natural Products Association East, and Harvest Festival. www.expoeast.com .

About Path of Life:

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, our family owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat for almost five years. While taste is our number one priority, all our products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflifebrand.com .

