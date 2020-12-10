Path of Life Makes Moves to Expand Beyond the Frozen Aisle

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life , makers of frozen quinoa, rice and veggie blends is ready to go beyond the frozen side category. In order to create innovative new product lines, the Live Simple brand today announced their preferred partnerships with two product development firms – Artisan Row and Brisan Group .

Artisan Row is a Minneapolis-based food design and development brand that uses thoughtful strategy and product development to create new product innovations. Brisan Group is a Chicago-based product insights and development firm that turns ideas into products.

The primary role of these partnerships will be to provide Path of Life with research and insights into the frozen category in order to identify new line extensions and key white space opportunities that are ready for disruption, all while still holding true to the Live Simple brand promises.

"We did an extensive search of leading natural food research consultants to partner with. The key differentiators for Artisan Row and Brisan Group were their backgrounds in the natural food space and expertise in accelerating the expansions of brands across categories. The two firms complement each other's capabilities in the research and development insight and development space," said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales at Path of Life.

With innovation as a core part of the frozen grain and vegetable blend brand, Path of Life is excited to lean on the expertise of these two product development companies to create new food innovations in and out of the frozen aisle. Path of Life always wants to provide their customers with more delicious, wholesome and convenient food choices and Artisan Row and Brisan Group will help the brand identify exactly what consumers are looking for.

Additionally, the Live Simple brand has brought on Charolette Browder as their very own Culinary Scientist. In this role, Browder will fill the shoes of both a food scientist and corporate chef and will work closely with both the marketing and quality assurance departments to streamline the product development process.

"We want Path of Life to resonate with consumers and have a presence in various aisles throughout the grocery store. Charolette's expertise in food science and her classic culinary training will allow us to develop new varieties of our great tasting, better-for-you foods while still maintaining the quality standard and culinary integrity that our consumers have grown to love from us," said Fulton.

Path of Life is currently available at over 3,400 stores nationwide, including Publix, Sprouts, Safeway and Safeway subsidiaries, Costco and other natural food retailers.

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com .

About Artisan Row, LLC

Artisan Row is a food design and strategy collective that creates craveable products and innovation capabilities through thoughtful strategy and creative idea-to-shelf product development. Our team of super-talented chefs, scientists, engineers and dietitians have worked across categories and can bring your ideas to life. Learn more at www.theartisanrow.com .

About Brisan Group

Brisan Group is an insights and development company that translates your ideas into products built for success in the market. We provide winning insights and winning products that help food companies of all types understand faster and dominate the market. With consumer, trend, sensory insights and product development all in-house, we're your innovation engine. Learn more at www.brisangroup.com .

