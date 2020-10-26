PathAI Chooses Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL® to Deploy AI Workloads

PathAI's platform uses machine learning and deep learning AI-based techniques to assist pathologists' research as part of the teams who develop new medicines for the treatment of diseases like cancer. As PathAI has grown, its workloads have expanded, and data gravity has become an issue. PathAI searched for an industry-leading partner that could help reduce challenges associated with data gravity, such as complexity and cost, while providing greater flexibility as well as a more efficient solution for secure data movement and processing. PathAI selected Digital Realty due to the company's scalable and flexible design options, unparalleled footprint in the data-dense Northern Virginia 1 metropolitan area, availability of renewable energy solutions, and ability to rapidly deploy high-density, AI-ready infrastructure.

"Despite our background as a cloud-native company, we realized that we could really benefit from a hybrid cloud infrastructure," said Don O'Neill, Vice President of Engineering at PathAI. "We initially deployed with Digital Realty given their cost benefits and flexible options, but the biggest and most surprising advantage we've seen is the increase in performance and capacity. Since deploying on PlatformDIGITAL, our complicated workloads are running three to four times faster in a hybrid data center environment than purely in the cloud – a critical differentiator that significantly improved the productivity of our machine learning engineers."

Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp added, "Enterprises are looking for the optimal hybrid IT architecture to deploy AI workloads both on-premise and in the cloud. Our established relationships with key IT providers along with our depth of partnerships in the data center supply chain enable customers like PathAI to swiftly take advantage of hybrid cloud models. Enterprises can quickly deploy workloads at our AI-ready centers of data exchange and harness data gravity to spur AI innovation."

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

1 Washington, D.C. ranked highest in the U.S. and third globally in terms of the metro-to-metro data gravity attraction between the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and the financial hub of New York. Source: Data Gravity Index 2020

