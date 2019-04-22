PathFinder Digital Awarded Contract by Boeing

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements, including red/black architectures. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2082.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC Phone: (413) 575-5631 Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC

Related Links

https://www.PathFinderDigital.com

