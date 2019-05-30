PathFinder Digital Awarded Contract for GBS Program
May 30, 2019, 14:00 ET
SANFORD, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital was awarded a contract by prime contractor General Dynamics Mission Systems for the delivery of MVSAT terminals for the Global Broadcast Service (GBS) program. PathFinder's solution is a Ka/Ku band, airline checkable, flyaway terminal utilizing an AvL Technologies antenna. The GBS program operates as a one-way broadcast capability supporting timely delivery of video products, for mission support and in theater information transfer. PathFinder Digital's solution is operable anywhere on the GBS network.
"We are extremely pleased that GDMS selected PathFinder Digital as their MVSAT terminal provider. We look forward to working with the GBS program for years to come," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.
About PathFinder Digital LLC
PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.
For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2082.
|
Contact:
|
Roger McGarrahan
|
PathFinder Digital LLC
|
Phone:
|
(413) 575-5631
|
Email:
SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC
Share this article