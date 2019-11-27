PathFinder Digital Awarded Follow-on Contracts for the US Army PM Prophet Program

"PathFinder has supplied the Prophet Program its MVSAT terminals since 2010 and continues to develop solutions to meet the program's evolving needs," said Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC. "We are pleased to have earned the Army's trust in our products and support services."

PathFinder's BAT product line is protected under US Patent # 8,867,986 B1.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile satellite communications ground terminals engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2082.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC Phone: (413) 575-5631 Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC

Related Links

https://www.PathFinderDigital.com

