PathFinder Digital Awarded Multiple Follow-on Contracts for GBS Program

"PathFinder's BAT-GBS-85 terminal is small, efficient, economical, and user friendly. We are extremely pleased to be fielding these terminals to multiple branches of the U.S. military for operation on the GBS network." says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at [email protected] or (404) 478-2080.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC

Phone: (413) 575-5631

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC

